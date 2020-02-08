Nigerian young talent Samson Tijani is officially a Red Bull Salzburg footballer. The 17-year-old central defender makes the move from Nigerian side Collins Edwin SC.

Salzburg has beaten several prominent European clubs for Tijani’s signature, thanks to the Austrain club’s well-reputed development programme.

READ ALSO: Arsenal to compete with Spanish clubs for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu



“Tijani signed a five-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg will start running with effect from June 2020 when he would have attained the age of majority, and expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season,” reported Brila.

The Nigeria U17 captain will be happy to enjoy a wide catalogue of fellow Africans in Salzburg. There are the likes of Majeed Ashimeru (Ghana), Jérôme Onguéné (Cameroon), Zambia duo Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu, Malian duo Seékou Koïta and Mohamed Camara as well as Nigerian-German striker Karim Adeyemi.