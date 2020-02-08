Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, says the ministry will partner USAID and the World Bank to finance programmes for persons with disability and women empowerment.

A statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Halima Oyelade, on Saturday in Abuja, said Farouq disclosed this in Washington DC, during the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission meeting.

“Persons with disability and women empowerment programme will especially cater for the welfare of the physically challenged in the country and vulnerable women.

“The programme will be run in concert with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The programme will be delivered through the conditional cash transfers, which is targeted at the most vulnerable segment of the society.

“The Ministry will work with the World Bank to convene a conference on disability and women empowerment led by the Federal Government, Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Women Affairs, other relevant bodies, and the African Development Bank,” the statement quoted her as saying.

The Minister explained that her ministry was working to sharpen the modalities for implementing the programme on disability and women empowerment programme.

“The Ministry and the World Bank Mission in Nigeria will also convene a meeting to discuss modalities and areas to reallocate funds within the International Development Association,” she said.

The Minister was also quoted as stating that she held meetings with USAID, World Bank and US Institute for Peace (USIP), where they identified areas for collaboration and various forms of support.

“They all expressed willingness to share experiences and research outcomes in the critical areas of post-conflict recovery and community reintegration and resettlement programmes of the ministry.

“They are willing to provide technical support and resources in building a coordination framework among all MDAs for quick take-off of the ministry,” the statement said.