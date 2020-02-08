The nominees list for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for the year 2020 has been released.

Full Nominees’ List

Best Short Film or Online Video

Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide

Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi

Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series

Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe

Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage

Nkem Owoh – God Calling

Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys

Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God

Tina Mba – The Set Up

Mary Lazarus – Size 12

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

Best Cinematographer Nominees are:

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series

God Calling – Cardoso

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series

Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu

The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael

Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola

King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke

Best Make-Up Category

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul

The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia

Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby

Best Documentary

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba

Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series

Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene

Nekwa – Paul Igwe

Nne – Victor Iyke

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

Best Movie Southern Africa

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

Best Movie East Africa

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

Best Movie West Africa

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

Best Picture Editor

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

Best Art Director Movie/TV Series

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

MultiChoice Talent Factory Award

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

Best Director

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho