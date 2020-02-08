The nominees list for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for the year 2020 has been released.
Full Nominees’ List
Best Short Film or Online Video
Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide
Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi
Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare
Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series
Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe
Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage
Nkem Owoh – God Calling
Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys
Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series
Toni Tones – King Of Boys
Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God
Tina Mba – The Set Up
Mary Lazarus – Size 12
Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later
Best Cinematographer Nominees are:
God Calling – Cardoso
Living In Bondage – John Demps
Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo
The Set Up – Mohammed Attah
Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series
God Calling – Cardoso
Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo
Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas
Plan B – Odhiambo Walter
Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series
Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu
The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael
Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola
King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke
Best Make-Up Category
God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul
The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh
King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects
Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)
Uzor Arukwe – Smash
Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash
Uzor Arukwe – Size 12
Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians
Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami
Funke Akindele – Moms At War
Toyin Abraham – Kasanova
Ebele Okaro – Smash
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage
Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
Efa Iwara – Seven
Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
Ramsey Nouah – Levi
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys
Zainab Balogun – Sylvia
Zainab Balogun – God Calling
Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth
Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series
BB Sasore – God Calling
Tosin Igho – Seven
Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia
Biodun Stephen – Joba
Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage
Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby
Best Documentary
Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji
Skin – Beverly Naya
Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies
Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili
Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira
Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema
Victor Gatonye – Dream Child
Joan Kabugu – Toy Car
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba
Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –
Yewande Famakin – Alubarika
Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba
Wumi Olabimtan – Intent
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series
Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher
Mariya – Abubakar Bashir
Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala
Sadauki – Hassan Giggs
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo
Isianyaocha – Brown Ene
Nekwa – Paul Igwe
Nne – Victor Iyke
Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu
Best Movie Southern Africa
Kukuri – Philippe Talavera
Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe
Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta
The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi
Best Movie East Africa
Disconnect – Iman Mueke
Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki
Plan B – Sarah Hassan
94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard
Best Movie West Africa
God Calling – Momo Spaine
Seven – Tosin Igho
Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy
Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele
Truth – Anis Halloway
Life As It Is – Uche Odoh
Women – Uchenna Mbunabo
Best Picture Editor
God Calling – Holmes Awa
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro
Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike
Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle
Best Art Director Movie/TV Series
Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts
God Calling – Omotola Alade
The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters
Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series
King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster
Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene
God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me
The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift
Run -Timzil – Run
MultiChoice Talent Factory Award
Life of Bim – West Africa
Dreamchaser – West Africa
Ensulo – East Africa
Promises – East Africa
Savana Skies – Southern Africa
The Painting – Southern Africa
Best Director
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah
God Calling – Bb Sasore
The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan
King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho
Seven – Tosin Igho
