The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has urged the Board and Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to re position the organisation for efficient service delivery.

Ngige, who gave the directive in Uyo at the opening ceremony of a Four-day Retreat organised for the board and management, said that the organisation deserved to meet the international standard.

The theme of the retreat is “In Pursuit of Corporate Growth and Contribution to National Economic Development’’.

“I urge you to work assiduously in harmony with the management and members of staff of the NSITF, to forge an establishment that can stand the test of time and space among its contemporaries globally.

UK PDP to tackle election rigging says Chairman

“I pray to see an NSITF that has grown to delve into other relevant thematic areas of social security, as enunciated by the International Labour Organisation in its Convention No 102,’’ he said.

The minister called on the organisation’s board and management Staff to make the scheme more credible to attract private and public employers’confidence.

Ngige enjoined the management to adhere to the principles of equity, fairness and social justice as well as continue to uphold the organisation’s credibility before private and public employees.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said that the State Government would enroll the state workers with NSITF.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Emmanuel, said that he would hold discussions with his relevant cabinet members to implement the scheme in the state.

The governor expressed optimism that the scheme would rise to its responsibilities, expand its operations, touch lives and provide social safety net to Nigerians.