The Oyo State Government has urged residents to abide by simple preventive measures that would assist in averting emergence of diseases in the state.

Dr Bashiru Bello, the state Commissioner for Health, gave this advice at the maiden edition of public lecture series organised by the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The theme of the public lecture, held at the college auditorium, was entitled: ”SDG 3: Ensure Healthy Lives and Promote Well being for All”.

Bashiru was represented at the occasion by Mr Lukman Akinwande, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, state Ministry of Health.

He said that there was need for health workers to pay attention to preventive, curative and restoration stages of medical care to ensure citizens live fulfilling life.

Bashiru said the state government would continually improve on its healthcare delivery for the benefit of her citizens, adding that good healthcare delivery is one of the priorities of the government.

The commissioner said that public health workers in the state should be passionate at improving the health status of patients and also be alive to their responsibilities at all times.

Earlier, Mr Siji Ganiyu, the Provost of the College, said the purpose of the lecture was to sensitise relevant stakeholders on how to achieve healthy lives and promote well-being of the people.

Ganiyu said the college was ready to partner with willing organisations in its quest to achieve the mandate before the institution.

The Guest Lecturer, Dr Oyewole Oyediran, in his paper presentation, said there was need for collective efforts among public health workers towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal three (SDG3).

He said this would guaranty healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages by year 2030 .

Oyediran said that health workers should fashion out different communication strategies that would enable citizens enrol for various health services at every point in time.

He also urged public health workers to promote the spirit of team work among themselves and be pleasant in dealing with patients in order to achieve success.