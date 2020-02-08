Rep. Raheem Olawuyi says the ongoing construction of five farm houses across Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Kwara will improve farmers productivity, income and reduce undue wastages.

Olawuyi made the assertion during an on-the-spot assessment tour of the project scattered across the four Local Government Areas of the constituency at Erinmope, Ipetu, Araromi-Ipo, Iji-Isin and Eruku on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Sokoto Govt targets N65.7bn loan for projects



Olawuyi represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was in collaboration with National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) responsible for the installation of equipment and machineries.

The lawmaker said the construction of the farm facilities was in fulfilment of the promises he made to the electorate after the 2019 general elections, toward attracting developmental projects.

According to him, the basic essence of the project is to afford the farmers the opportunity to promptly process their farm produce without incurring unnecessary wastages.

“As their representative in the National Assembly a meeting was held with various farmers associations immediately after the elections where certain demands were agreed upon toward improvement of agriculture in the constituency.

“We dealt on ways of improving the capacity of the farmers, improve agriculture production, curb undue wastages, boost farmers income and reduce unemployment.

“Another important objective of these projects is to reduce unemployment as no fewer than four employment opportunities will be available in each of the farm houses when completed.

“We also intend to promote agro-allied based industry with the project which will in turn attract more youth and women participation in agriculture, both as a profession and vocation.

“It is glaring that the level of agriculture participation, production and benefit acrued to farmers in our the constituency, from data at our disposal, is still very low compared to other areas in the country.

“Similarly, no fewer than 1,050 widows across the 42 wards of our constituency benefitted from a cash empowerment amounting to N10.5 million to boost their trading and commercial activities.

“This is exactly our major priority in turning the fortunes of the people of the constituency for the better,” he said.

Olawuyi therefore enjoined farmers in the area to take advantage of the Federal Government’s border closure to embark on massive rice production as a way of achieving food sufficiency.

Chief Oguntoye Michael, the President, Sustainable Farmers Association (SUFAN), described the project as “highly beneficial and unprecedented in the history of the constituency”.

Oguntoye expressed optimism that the project would in no small measure assist farmers to increase agriculture productivity, curb wastages and improve their earnings.

Mr Yemi Aransiola, the APC Chairman in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, commended Olawuyi for his commitment, steadfastness and foresight.

Also, Mr Ayodele Idowu of Subanga Nigeria Ltd., the contractor handling the project, promised that the project would be completed within the stipulated period.