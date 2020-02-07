Foremost Nigeria sound engineer, Iloyi Oluwole Adebayo better known as Indomix have raised eyebrows on industry issues as to why organisers of various entertainment awards often time forget the need to celebrate the sound engineers who are solely responsible for the first class mixing and mastering of many songs.

Speaking on this, Indomix disclosed that Sound Engineers are one of the very important live wires in the music industry especially as they are saddled with the responsibility of putting together the vocals, ad-libs, sequence, progression, after-effects, finishing, and gloss of many songs noting that without the Sound Engineers job, you definitely would have a headache, listening to anything fresh from the artistes.

He said ‘I don’t know what is wrong with organizers of awards ceremony, they give credence to the artiste alone leaving out those of us who are the brain behind their success, when they have nice beat and they voice on it, people enjoy and want to keep listening to the tracks but when it comes to recognitions, we are majorly left out’.

However, Indomix reiterated that just like the movie industry where the script writer is vital and often time celebrated, there is need for same in the music industry.