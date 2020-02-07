

The United Kingdom branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the ugly trend of election rigging in Nigeria can only be curtailed if the electoral process is strengthened.

The UK branch of the party said if nothing is urgently done to reposition the voting process, then the Country’s democracy looks bleak.

The PDP Chairman UK branch, Hon. Elijah Sambo, stated this on Thursday in Jos, while paying a curtsey call to the Plateau State PDP Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi.

“If we sit back and do nothing about this problem, then it becomes stupidity on our part. Just take a look at all the elections conducted by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), you will find out that they are all marred by electoral malpractice, which is not healthy for our democracy.

“PDP worn most of the elections conduct by INEC from 2016 till date, but were all manipulated to favour the ruling party. This must not be allowed to continue, hence the electorates will be frustrated to carry arms”, Sambo said.

To further strengthen the voting process and to deliver good governance, Sambo said the UK branch of the party is developing a Course Content that will train PDP officials and members in Democracy, Leadership and Stewardship.

He said the course content will go through the stage of accreditation in one of the UK based university, adding that party officials will be awarded certificate at the end of the course.

