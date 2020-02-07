A 43-year-old truck driver, Abubakar Musa, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly driving recklessly and swerving into the motorcade of the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Musa, who resides in Oshodi, Lagos is charged with reckless driving and obstruction on a public road.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution counsel, Samuel Mishozumu, alleged that the defendant drove his truck with registration number LND 976 XF in a reckless manner on a public highway and obstructed the convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“The defendant, who refused to adhere to the signals, drove the truck into the convoy, dividing it into two despite efforts made by the convoy officers to clear the road,” he said.

Mishozumu told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 19 at about 10.15 pm on the Oshodi Apapa Expressway.

The offence, he said contravenes the provisions of Sections 19(1) and 45 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos state.

Chief Magistrate O. D. Njoku admitted the defendant to N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and thereafter, adjourned the case until February 19 for trial.