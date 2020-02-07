The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Thursday resolved to investigate the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over its inability to audit its accounts in the last for years.

The House committee has also grilled the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside over the four- year unaudited accounts and for failing to submit same to the office of the auditor-general of the federation.

The lawmakers took the decision after the NIMASA boss opened the can of worms, saying that the agency has failed to submit any audited accounts to the auditor-general of the federation office from 2015 till date.

He told the committee that the agency only submitted its audited account to the auditor-general of the federation office in 2014 and added that those of subsequent years are not ready because they are unsigned.

He further stated that the frequent change of the chief executive officer of the agency is responsible for the situation and added that the Treasurer Single Account (TSA) also affected the suiting of the accounts

But, the lawmakers said that the director general has flouted the law that stipulates that all government agencies must render their audited account to the auditor-general’s office.

The House committee queried Peterside for failing to submit the audited accounts of the agency from 2015 – 2018 as requested

They also ordered for a comprehensive status enquiry into the activities of the agency from 2014 -2019, saying that as an ex-lawmaker, the NIMASA boss ought to set an example for other agencies of government.