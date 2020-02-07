Lagos – President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Thursday called on Federal Government to adopt modern technology in curbing insecurity in the country.

Ayokunle made the call at the Annual Christian Fellowship Thanksgiving organised by Independent Newspapers Limited held in Lagos.

Ayokunle, who is also President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, urged federal government to apprehend bandits demonstrating cruelty to fellow humans by cutting their lives short.

“What we are saying is that the government puts an end to bloodshed by curtailing insurgence.

“How can humans be slaughtering fellow humans like animals, the perpetrators must not be allowed to go free, they must be apprehended.

“In this age of technology where surveillance can be mounted everywhere, those who commit crime must not go scot free.

“Government should wake up and do their job and we will praise them.

“Technology can be adopted in curbing the menace and bringing perpetrators to book,” he said

On calls for restructuring by some Nigerians, the CAN president said that it was high time Nigeria upgraded in line with modern realities.

“The word restructuring has been basterdised because people think restructuring is about politics.

“I will not call it restructuring, I will call it upgrading. Nigeria needs to upgrade, if you do not upgrade you will be out of the market.

“Many companies who refuse to upgrade are no longer competitive, they are out of the market.

“The wisdom with which they put us together about 60 years ago cannot cope with modern day technology. So we need to rethink and repackage.

“Recently, Britain upgraded if you want to call it restructuring, it led them to moving out of the European Union which they call Brexit,” Ayokunle said.

According to the CAN president, Nigerians must not be afraid of calling for a solemn assembly in order to rightly position the country.

“Nigerians should not be afraid of calling for a solemn assembly, if possible.

“This will make us to see things we are doing well and see things we are not doing well, which we need to reposition ourselves in order to satisfy the yearnings of all the regions,” he said.

The cleric said that last Sunday’s prayer walk was not for Christians alone but all Nigerians who were fed up with Boko Haram killings, banditry, ritual killings and other forms of insecurity in the land.

Ayokunle advised Nigerians not to live in panic nor be afraid of moving around in their own country and urged the government not to rest on its oars on security.

“We are saying that since we have a government in place, that government must be able to address the issue of insecurity.

“Nigerians should not be living in panic. We must live with rest of mind, be able to travel anywhere and be safe,” he said. (NAN)