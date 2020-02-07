Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operation, Mr Abdulmajid Ali, during a visit to injured policemen at St Gerad Hospital Kaduna, on Friday

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operation, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, says the police will sustain the nationwide special operation to wipe out bandits and other criminals in the country. Ali stated this on Friday when he visited policemen injured during an operation in which 250 bandits were killed in Kurudu forest, Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. The affected policemen are receiving medical attention at St. Gerad Hospital and 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital Kaduna. “I was sent by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to see the condition of the gallant policemen who were injured during the operation that was carried out three days ago. “And I am very happy that what I saw was very satisfying as the injured men are very stable.

The Doctor treating them said there is no need to worry as they are responding to treatment.” According to him, the IGP is very disturbed about the condition of the policemen and assured them of getting the best treatment. “I assure the injured men that we will give them the best of treatment as we will still go into their issue to see how fast they can respond to treatment.

“Unfortunately, we lost another officer which increased the number of deaths to two with the death of Sgt. Idris Aminu, previously we lost Insp. Muhammad Abubakar during the operation. “It is a continuous operation as this is not the first one. “It is just that this is a very special one, because the police has woken up and are equal to the task of fighting every bandit in the country until they are cleared.” He disclosed that of the remaining injured policemen, four will be discharged soon while the remaining will continue to be under medical observation.

Our Correspondent reports that the DIG also visited other injured personnel being treated at 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital Kaduna.