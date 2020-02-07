A fake army captain identified as Kingsley Nelson has been arrested in Akwa Ibom state with two stolen cars recovered from him.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnudam Frederick and made available to our correspondent in Uyo on Friday, said the suspect was arrested in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state while other two members of his gang were nabbed in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

Frederick mentioned the names of the other syndicate members as Solomon Essien and Stephen Joseph, who specialize in snatching of cars from members of the public.

The statement reads in parts: “Operatives of SARS on February 2 at about 11:30pm swung into action and arrested one Kingsley Nelson of Abak Local Government Area, and two other members of his syndicate, namely Solomon Essien and Stephen Joseph both of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, who specialize in snatching of vehicles and have been on the sensitive radar of the command.”

The statement confirmed that one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EG 710 EKY and another Toyota Carina car registered as TTU 331 SC and another Honda CRV with registration number RSH 189 EKY were recovered from the bandits.

The police spokesman said the search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of an army uniform with the insignia of a captain.

He assured the people of Akwa Ibom state that the security of lives and property were important as the police would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure lasting in the state.