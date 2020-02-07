Prof Julius Oloke, the Vice Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, on Friday, said that the institution would continue to give admission to only eligible students.

Oloke, who made the assertion at the institution’s second matriculation ceremony in Ibadan, said that the university would continue to select the best candidates for admission.

“As a result of the explosion in the population of many public universities in Nigeria, facilities are grossly inadequate for training students.

“Consequently, in many of the public universities, it is becoming difficult to fully acquire the skills needed to face life realities,’’ he said.

According to him, private universities are producing graduates who are smarter and more productive than most of their counterparts in public universities.

Oloke added that only private universities had continued to operate stable academic calendars in the country, adding that such stability would enable the students plan their lives.

The vice chancellor also said that the university had recently inaugurated well-equipped laboratory for Biomedical Sciences, where various studies in Biotechnology would be conducted.

“In our laboratory, we have recently prepared a formulation that enhances excellent rooting of plantain suckers.

“And we will exhibit the findings at the International Biotechnology Conference, scheduled for Feb. 24,’’ he said.

Oloko enjoined the matriculated students to painstakingly acquire the different available skills in their areas, and always obey the institution’s rules.

An Ibadan-based industrialist, Chief Bode Amoo, in his matriculation lecture, said that private universities were making impacts in the nation’s education sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amoo, the Managing Director and Chairman, Bode Foam Industries, spoke on the topic: “Raising The International Competitiveness of Nigerian Graduate : The Role of Private Universities”

Represented by his Personal Assistant, Mr Dotun Adelabu, the renowned industrialist enjoined governments at all levels to encourage private universities through grants and favourable policies so that more would be established.

“Many issues, such as the increasing cases of unsatisfied demand for admission, moral decadence among students, incessant strike, students’ unrest and cultism, among others had necessitated the establishment of private universities.

“Nigerian private universities have contributed to research, help to provide uninterrupted educational calendars throughout the year and provided employments, among others,” he said.

NAN reports that the event featured award of scholarship to a student, Aminat Omilani, who had a Cumulative Average Grade Point (CGPA) of 4.82.

Two other students, with higher CGPA, were also given cash gifts of N100,000 each.