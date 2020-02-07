The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has started investigation on the human traffickers arrested on January 28.

The traffickers were arrested by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border in Lagos state.

An officer in the Press and Public Relations Department of the agency, Adekoye Vincent, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Vincent, who spoke on behalf of the Director-General, Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli said the agency is fully aware of the incident and is working hard through its Lagos zonal command to unravel the mystery about the issue.

He said that the zonal command is working in collaboration with immigration to investigate the matter with a view to fishing out the real perpetrators.

Vincent said that the agency has continued to build a mutual relationship with other sister agencies to ensure total elimination of trafficking issues in the country.

“The director general has continued to build on the existing relationship and collaboration with other agencies towards curbing human trafficking. Our partnership with law enforcement agencies has been cordial.

“We are working with them to ensure that those who are coming into the country through the borderline are properly profiled at various points.

“Also, in order to keep abreast of the trending issues in human trafficking, NAPTIP has continued to build the capacity of these partners by enlightening them,’’ he said.

Vincent said that the NAPTIP’s boss was at the Seme border in 2019, where she trained some law -enforcement officers from Nigeria and Benin Republic.

He said that there is an enlightenment programme for people at the border community with the aim of creating awareness on human trafficking.