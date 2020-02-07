A 26- year-old man, Babajide Bohan, who allegedly stole his brother-in-law’s jeep worth N12 million on Friday, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Bohan, who resides in Jakande Estate, Lagos was charged with conspiracy and theft.

Prosecution counsel, Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 10, 2019 at Victoria Park Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant broke into his brother-in-law’s bedroom and took the keys to his Lexus GX 460 SUV keep and drove it away.

The prosecutor said that the jeep was worth N12 million.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate S.K. Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 26 for mention.