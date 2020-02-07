The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says its conduct of primaries for the forthcoming local government polls across the 18 local government areas of the state was calm, peaceful and rancour-free.

Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, stated this in an interview on Friday in Akure.

APC had held its primaries for councillorship and chairmanship on Wednesday and Thursday respectively in all the 203 wards in the state.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed April 18 for local government polls in the state.

“I have gone round and I can confirm that the conduct of the primaries was peaceful, calm and rancour-free. Even in some areas where we thought there could be problems, they were peaceful.

“All aspirants agreed that they would abide by the outcome of the primaries. This gladdens our heart and it has boosted the degree of internal democracy in APC.

“It has, as well, given us confidence and hope of organising subsequent ones at larger level.

“And I must commend the Ade Adetimehin-led leadership of the party in the state for putting in so much to achieve this feat,” he stated.

The publicity secretary added that no fewer than 15 local council primary results had been released.

According to him, any grievance and misunderstanding emanating from the conduct of the primaries will be looked into and resolved.

“Going by the feedbacks received so far from 15 local government areas, there is no cause for alarm but if there is in one or two areas, we will resolve it,” he assured.

Speaking on the resolve of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to boycott the forthcoming local council polls, Kalejaiye noted that any serious political party would want to participate in the election.

He pointed out that the state government had given assurance that free, fair and credible polls would be organised.

“Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he will neither indulge in nor be part of rigging for anybody or any party. So, if you want to win, you must work for it.

“So, that attitude is credible enough. If any political party is serious, it should participate in it. There won’t be any undue interference from the state government,” he said.

Kalejaiye enjoined those who had emerged as APC candidates in the primaries to be magnanimous in victory, put in place reconciliatory mechanisms and carry others along in order to win the main election.

“The race has just started. They must put in place reconciliatory mechanisms, in conjunction with their party leaders in their respective local government areas.

“This will ensure that those who lost in the primaries join hands together with them to win the main election on April 18,” he said.

