Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO) has said its target is to provide pre-paid meters to 594,309 customers under its operational territory by 2022.

The Disco, which covers Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States, gave the projection in its 2020 to 2024 Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) presented to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

A copy of the report was obtained by the on Friday in Lagos.

The report said in 2013, KEDCO had an estimated customer number of 340,222, which had increased to 598,352 registered customers in 2019.

It said: “KEDCO’s expected output from the PIP execution will reduce actual Aggregate Technical Commercial, and Collection losses from 49.31 per cent as at June 2019 to 17.21 per cent in 2024.

“It aims to increase from 119,309 metered customers in 2019 to 594,309 in 2022 and reduce interruptions from 1,624 per month in 2019 to 50 per month in 2024.

“Also, the PIP targets connecting an average of 48,000 new customers in years 2020 to 2024 and 100 per cent market remittance over the planning horizon.”

According to the report, to achieve the PIP, it is expected that tariffs will be higher than the current 2019 Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) Minor Review tariffs set by NERC.

KEDCO said in the report that the anticipated average cost reflective tariff was N62.94/kWh in 2020, adding that the revenue received from this tariff would assist it to make the prudent investments and expand its operations to better serve customers.

