The National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, has stated that the union’s members will continue to resist enrollment into Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and any attempt by Federal Government to stop members’ salary, the union will stop work.

Ogunyemi stated this in Nsukka on Thursday while speaking with newsmen shortly after addressing ASUU members in University of Nigeria Nsukka.

He said enrolling in IPPIS amounts to destroying the autonomy and putting obstacles in the progress of public universities.

“ASUU is protecting the autonomy of universities for the interest of Nigerians and generation yet unborn.

“ASUU will continue to say no to enrollment into IPPIS and if Federal Government stops our salary, we will stop work.

“IPPIS is an instrument by government to erode the autonomy of public universities in the country, ” he said.

Ogunyemi said that the alternative platform for IPPIS provided by ASUU was better than IPPIS as it was more transparent and university friendly.

“I am surprised that government refused to allow ASUU to use that alternative payroll platform that is better than IPPIS.

“IPPIS is not flexible enough to reflect all the flexibilities in university, “he said.

The ASUU boss described as unacceptable a situation whereby a Vice-Chancellor must take permission from Head of Service of the Federation before employing academic staff.

“Why the university all the world are autonomous is because it can recruit academic staff the university needs at any point in time.

“With IPPIS it will be difficult for any VC to recruit academic staff as well as for professor outside the country to visit any public universities for academic,” he said.

He alleged that government said why Nigeria National Petroleum Corperation and Central Bank of Nigeria staff were not expected to enroll in IPPIS was because the generate money for the country.

“If NNPC and CBN generate money, universities generate knowledge and knowledge is greater than money and so universities should be exempted from IPPIS”, he said.

Ogunyemi expressed satisfaction on the maximum support from members nationwide, adding that ASUU would not relent in protecting the autonomy of public universities in the country.

“I am in UNN to update members on issues concerning the union as well as solicit for more support from them.

“I commend academic staff in UNN for the impressive turnout to the meeting which shows maximum support and solidarity for the union,” he said.