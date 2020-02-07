A Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin on Friday sentenced two brothers, Oyedele Olamide and Abdulrahman Olamide, to two years imprisonment for internet fraud.

The presiding judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, pronounced the conviction after he found them guilty of the offences levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC secured their conviction after they were prosecuted for offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

The charge against Abdulrahman reads: “That you, Abdulrahman Olamide (alias Fox Tim) on September 28, 2019, did cheat by personating, when you pretended to be Fox Tim.

“In assumed character received a $50 iTunes gift card through your email account; foxtim908@gmail.com from one Brian Kelly, an American citizen

“A representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.’’

The charge against Oyedele reads: `That you, Oyedele Olamide, (Alias Kaithlyn Williams) between the month of April and December 2019, did attempt to cheat by impersonating.

“You presented yourself as a white female named Kaithlyn Williams to one Damir Hodzic via your email address kaithlywilliams@gmail.com in order to induce him to send you money/gift card

“A representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.’’

The two convicts during the arraignment pleaded guilty to the charges.

Justice Oyinloye while delivering judgment on the matter said the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore, convicted the defendants as charged.