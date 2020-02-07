Lagos state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, on Friday said the state has not received any derivation fund since it became an oil producing state in 2018.

Odusote said this during a question and answer segment at the 2020 Badagry youth oil and gas conference organised by the ministry.

The theme of the conference is: “Youths engagement in oil and gas producing area as a panacea to community development.”

According to him, Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company started oil exploration in Badagry communities two years ago before the present administration.

“Up till now, nobody in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has calculated the amount due as derivation fund to Lagos state.

“From 2018 till date, I can tell you categorically that Lagos state has not received a single dime from the fund,” he said.

The commissioner promised to take the issue of multiple check- points along the Agbara-Seme Expressway to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for necessary action.

He however, assured the youths of Badagry that the state government would complete the Mile 2 Okoko section of the expressway in the next two years.

“We are going to do everything that we have promised so that Badagry will benefit from being a host community. Beyond that, we are going to see that Badagry gets what is due to it from the state.

READ ALSO: Security: Kogi Govt. seeks traditional rulers’ support for enthronement of peace

“We will continue to deliver our promise to Badagry people and will develop the infrastructure that we promised. We expect the people to take advantage of the state skill acquisition programme to improve themselves and contribute to the economy,” he said.

Odusote appealed to the youths to allow Folawiyo Petroleum carry out the corporate social responsibility it has started, stating that the company launched a micro credit scheme for the people of Badagry communities to get loans.

“Now, the company has set up micro-credit scheme to give out soft loans to the people of nine communities with zero interest. I don’t see any problem with the oil company, I think it has been a good citizen and I am sure it will fulfil these promises,” he said.