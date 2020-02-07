The Federal Government says plans are in place to give priority to Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in agriculture, construction and automotive industries by providing tax incentives for them. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who made this disclosure stated that the ministry had started work on delivering tax and regulatory incentives for SME.

Adebayo noted that the government was modernising bilateral investment agreements which are facilitated through the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), adding that the federal government aimed to enhance the ease of doing business and support the growth of SMEs.

This, he said, would attract global investors when viewed against the backdrop of the country’s capacity for growth. “The Federal Government seeks to localize at least 40 per cent of its expenditure on stipulated goods and services to facilitate local markets access for Nigeria-made products.

Female genital mutilation: Confronting cultural challenge, health complications across the lifespan

“The government also seeks a comprehensive approach in mobilising capital, incentivising priority sectors and expanding market access for local producers,” Adebayo said.

It would be recalled that the federal government has assured to prioritize the Small and Medium Enterprise sector which remains the highest employer of labour, according to statistics available from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Also, the New Finance Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari has seen an increase in Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, a policy which Nigerians believe will result in inflation which has continued to maintain an upward trend.