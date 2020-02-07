

Aramoko in Ekiti West Local Government is currently boiling as people of the community took to the street to protest the killing of a native of the ancient town by a reckless driver.

The incident is coming less than a week after three staff of the special school died in an accident on an allege invitation to a ceremony by the said principal.

According to witnesses, the principal was on his way to the school in Ikoro Ekiti when the incident happened.

He was said to be driving on a top speed when he mistakenly rammed into a motorcycle thus killing the passenger on the spot while the bike man was rushed to the hospital.

People of Aramoko who could not bear the pain of loosing their loved one took to the street in anger.

The people barricaded the major road in the community thus making commuters and motorists stranded.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer Ekiti State command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident adding that the driver is currently in the police custody for further investigation.