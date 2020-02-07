Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, on Friday, said the Federal government efforts in creating food security without youths involvement in agriculture is in vain.

Nanono made the statement during a courtesy visit by a delegation of The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Youth Entrepreneurs (NYE), led by its National Chairman, Muhammad Adamu Muhammad, in Abuja.

He said: “The challenge of feeding the growing population and creating a robust economy, food security, and job creation would be a mirage without the youth being fully involved in the mechanization of the agricultural sector.

“There are three fundamental issues in the Agric sector on which the desired transformation can become a reality, namely; Mechanization, Research for Good Seeds and Effective Extension Workers.

“The youth should drive the new agricultural mechanization process in Nigeria because the future belongs to them, therefore, you must be focused and ambitious to achieve this great objective.”

He also said young people should take advantage of the Federal Government’s four-year Agricultural Mechanization Programme, AMP, for all farmers and potential farmers.

Earlier speaking and explaining the purpose of their visit, the President of NYE, Muhammad Muhammad, said NACCIMA Youth Council is empowered to enhance youth empowerment, self-reliance, entrepreneurship towards self-actualization.

“The council educates and trains youths with the knowledge and skills of business and entrepreneurship, to equip them for effective participation in sustainable national development.

“The youth’s contributions in all spheres of life are enormous; we are the engine room of our present and future economy and shall continue to provide economic growth and development through our active participation and engagement in the socio-economic activities of our dear country”, he stated.