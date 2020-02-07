A businessman, Alex Okunbor, 25, who allegedly collected N110,000 from a man on the pretext of supplying beverage products, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Okunbor, who resides at No. 7, Adeleye St., Agidingbi, Ikeja, is charged with obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 20, 2018, at No. 2, Shagun Jeans Songo Market, Agege, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that Okunbor, who claimed to be a dealer with Cadbury (maker of bournvita), collected N110,000 from the Complainant, Victor Okafor, with a promise to supply bournvita product to him.

“Okunbor collected the money and failed to deliver the goods as promised and converted the money to personal use,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides 14 years imprisonment for offenders, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining credit under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted N50,000 bail to the defendant, with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.