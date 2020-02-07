Benue State government has approved N6 billion for the establishment of Benue Geographic Information System (BENGIS) to computerise land administration.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ms Ngunan Adingi told newsmen on Friday that the state executive Council, after its meeting in Makurdi also approved three road projects and a bridge.

Adingi explained that the BENGIS project would commence within three months in partnership with a contracting firm.

She said the government would provide N2 billion for the take off of the project while the balance would be subsequently sourced through revenue generated from land titles and other royalties upon completion of the project.

She said that over 250 staff would be engaged for the implementation of the project.

Adingi added that when completed, all land processes in the state would be conducted online.

She said the government would construct a complex and provide other logistics for the project.

Similarly, Mr Bernard Unenge, the state’s commissioner for Lands and Solid Mineral, explained that the BENGIS project would involve the capturing of the aerial map of the state using an aircraft.

Unenge said aerial map capturing would commence with Makurdi, the state capital and eventually cover other parts of the state.

The Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner, further disclosed that the council also approved contract for the construction of a bridge across River Okpokwu to be completed within 24 months.

Mrs Adingi said the council also approved the construction of 9.4 km Tse kur-Mbaikyaa- Apir road at the cost of N300 million as well as the phase II Customary court road linking George Akume road through Akosu Baja road, all in Makurdi.

She added that also awarded was the 5 kilometres Gyado junction-Gyado, white house-Isaac Shaahu road in Gboko at the cost of N288 million.

