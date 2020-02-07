All is set for the 8th edition of the prestigious Lagos Birthdays. The edition is a CEOs Valentine Buffet and Awards. The platform which seeks to celebrate birthday celebrants from the same month, is putting up a special edition to host individuals, couples and CEOs to a night of classical music, business discuss, good food and special recognition awards for some eminent Nigerians that have contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Top on the list of awardees is His Excellency, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, for his ability to break a 44year record in Oyo State, serving meritoriously for 8years.

The list also has Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Award for Governance), Segun Segalink Awosanya (Award for Social Impact), Temitope Ogunsemo (Award for Info Tech), Segun Odegbami (Award for Sports), Honorable Fateema Aduke Muhammed (Award for Youth Development), Honorable Akin Alabi (Award for Business Development), Bryan Okwara (Award for Entertainment), Muyiwa Ademola (Award for Creativity and Excellence), Dayo Israel (Award for Education), Stanley Jonas (Award for Entrepreneurship Development).

The convener of the event, Ayo George was elated with the roll call of personalities attending the event. He said, “We are excited that top CEOs and VIPs are attending our event, we are particularly appreciative of the fact that we could bring together these great Nigerians under one roof in Ibadan.

It is going to be the talk of town for a long time to come. Ibadan, our host city is ready and it is about to witness a classy gathering of eminent Nigerians.

The event is strictly by invitation, as it is just for 100 VIPs, and we are taking business notes from the business mogul himself, Akin Alabi”.