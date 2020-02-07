An account manager, Chijioke Ndubuisi, who allegedly stole N13 million belonging to his employer, on Friday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja. Lagos.

The police charged Ndusuisi, 29, who resides in Oworoshoki, Lagos , is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Dec. 15, 2018 and August 2019 at Jumia Nigeria International Limited, located at Adeniji Jones ,Ikeja .

Akeem alleged that the defendant and one other at large hacked into the company’s account and stole N13 million.

Akeem said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O. A, Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the N1 million with two sureties in likesum.

Layinka adjourned the case until March 11 for mention.