Winners have emerged in the maiden edition of the Cadbury Bournfactor Primary Schools talent hunt competition which was flagged off last year by the beverage and Snack products manufacturer.

The competition which started off formally in 2018 with the Bournvita Richer Creamier Great Walk is in tune with the brand’s strategic repositioning and renewed bid to bond further with children and mothers as well as reward consumers of the brand for their unalloyed loyalty.

At the end of the weeks-long competition involving over two thousand primary schools across the country, top ten schools were randomly selected from among participating primary schools spread across cities and towns across the country.

As at the last count, three finalist schools have emerged in the process to win overall monetary reward totaling N6 million in the Cadbury sponsored talent hunt show.

To qualify for participation in the completion, each of the school was expected to reach fifty entry points mark through purchase of Bournvita product cans.

In a leading order, Mona Schools based in Sapele, Delta State was adjudged winner of first cash prize in the worth of N3million and closely followed by Difference Academy another primary school situated in Ile Ife, Osun State carting away second cash prize of N2million. In the third position was Faith Heritage Gold School based in Abeokuta, Ogun State which emerged as third runner up in the competition. The school was rewarded with the third position cash prize of N1 million for its efforts in the competition.

Speaking during the Cheque presentation ceremony to representatives of the winning schools at Cadbury’s corporate premises in Lagos, Managing Director of the Company, Oyeyimika Adeboye said that the cash reward scheme to the schools as part of the strategic initiative by the company through its Bournvita flagship brand to continually identify with the schools and reward them for their noble roles aimed at improving and growing the child.

According to the company’s boss, over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population presently put at 200 million is within the 14 years age range, hence the decision by the company to positively touch and nourish them for the future.

She added that the company through the initiative was committed to constantly contributing to community growth and continually giving back to the people for their loyalty to the brand.

“The future of Nigeria is in the hand of the children. What else can we do? This is the starting point. We will do more to touch our community in a way that will support our children to grow positively,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, representatives of the various winning schools commended the company’s management for the brand initiative which they said had helped to rekindled hope and confidence in the future of the children.

Giving highlights on modalities for the talent hunt competition, Senior Category Manager, Cadbury West Africa, Ifeoma Chuks Adinze explained that over 2000 schools across the country were involved in the competition out of which 5 top emerging schools were selected prior to the final selection process that produced the winning schools.

She added that the year 2020 edition of the competition would be flagged off later on in the year and would be expanded to also include Bournvita brand sponsorship of schools end of the year party as well as presentations to major orphanage schools