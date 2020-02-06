Lateef Rotimi Abiru is the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He represents Somolu Constituency 11. Abiru is confident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is poised to affect the lives of the people positively, especially with the people’s oriented 2020 budget.

He also assured his constituents that despite the economic situation of the country he will continue to do his best to put smiles on their faces. He also speaks on why he believes National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ably qualified to run for the office of President of Nigeria in this interview with PATRICK OKOHUE.

How will you assess the performance of the Lagos State Assembly, with 2019 in focus?

Well, thank you very much, it has been quite interesting. You would recall that 2019 is a transition year whereby the tenure of the erstwhile governor of the state ended in May in 2019 and a new governor came into office in June and barely six weeks he has been in office, the very major assignment he undertook was to send the list of his nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation which we did.

We confirmed but three of the nominees sent by the governor and three others were presented to us. I think the 41 cabinet members that we have, which include the governor and his deputy have hit the ground running.

Again in 2019, I can confirm that the rain was enormous which also posed a great challenge to us as a state in terms of our state of road infrastructure and of course, there was nothing much that could be done during the rain.

But the rain has since subsided and you can see that most of these roads are being worked on and thereby relieving Lagosians of the agony of having to spend long hours on the roads.

Yes, particularly around Christmas period, there were quite a number of activities in the state, Lagos being a state as it is, we had quite a number of church programmes,

we had quite a number of concerts in entertainment industry and of course for some of the construction works ongoing, we still had spend ample time in traffic, but not for the initial reason of the poor state of the roads but for some other activities that are synonymous with the period of the year.

As a House we have indeed done a bit this part of the year, so far, we have considered and passed the appropriation law of the state.

For the 9th Assembly, we’ve passed quite a number of resolutions that have helped to shape the lives of Lagosians. Again for a new government, I am sure you anticipate some challenges.

What are these challenges?

Challenges majorly is settling down in office. The governor and his team want to understand themselves and of course, the challenge of the lean purse because that became obvious with the new government.

But, this lean purse you are talking about, why is it so because Lagos is a thriving state, generating large revenue internally on its own and one begins to wonder why the problem of lean purse has lingered?

Well, I am sure the commissioner for finance will be in a better stead to really explain what the issues are, but as for me, I think the out gone government committed some of the unearned resources of the state because there are a number of ongoing projects whose payments have been linked to an ISPO, which simply deducts as money comes in.

But like I said the commissioner for finance would be in a better stead to explain that and the government has since charted its own way and things are taking shape.

The weather is quite favourable and we are beginning to see the effect of the new government and we can look to better years coming.

The 2020 budget proposal has been processed and passed into law by the House, what do you expect the budget would achieve for Lagosians?

The budget as it’s name suggests is Budget of Awakening and it is a clear budget, it is a budget that would support the T.H.E.M.E. Agenda which is the main focus of this present government. The intention of the House is to ensure it assists the executive in hitting the ground running as soon as feasible.

Towards the end of 2019, the House of Assembly went into probe of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s purchase of buses, although the House was trying to say it was not a probe, and such generated some kind of controversy as a result. So is the House making moves to probe Ambode, is it not, what exactly is the situation?

Well, I think the issue you’ve just raised is an issue of litigation as we speak, the matter is in court and I won’t want to be prejudicial on it. I may not make any comment on it to the press, not until the process is completed in the court of law, and we can now give the opinions on the pronouncement of court of competent jurisdiction.

I am sure you are aware that the matter is subject of litigation as we speak and for that reason I would not want to say anything about that.

You are representing your constituency here in the House, to what extent have you been able to fulfill your promises to the people you are representing and what are the areas you want to impact positively in their lives?

First thing is to continue to represent them adequately here in the House, for me to continue to be their mouth piece, for me to continue to be their lobbyist as regards government’s programmes and policies.

Now, there are some extracurricular activities that we partake in, which are also a way of feeling the pulse of our people and trying to make them happy from time to time.

These we do, these we shall continue to do, and we also hope and pray that things get better in Nigeria no doubt, we are a state with so many issues, but we cannot but to continue to have hope in Nigeria.

Mr. President as it were is also trying to do his best to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in government and in some areas, corruption is trying to fight back in the system and that poses a big Charlene to those directing the affairs of the state and the country, but we cannot but continue to keep hope alive, feel strong and doing what is expected of us as good citizens of Nigeria.

The governor was recently at Ifako-Ijaiye where he commissioned about 31 road projects, is there something like that only for people of Bariga, your own constituency, what is the state of their roads now?

We have some ongoing projects in Bariga as a matter of fact. There are 11 roads that were awarded together to support the Urban Regeneration Plan of the state and people of Bariga. The roads were awarded together and as we speak work is on going on these roads.

Aside, There is a major alternate road that the government is also trying to finish, and that is Odunsi Road which leads out to expressway via Alhaji Ariyo.

That would through Jagunmolu Road, and I think it’s a major one. But of course, last year’s rains were quite much and before the new government came they needed to reevaluate, to rekindle assess, but I can categorically say that we also have a cluster of roads, I think they are about 11 as ongoing in Bariga. I can say for a fact that we also have ongoing projects that we hope would be completed before the end of 2020.

The leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to have signified his intention to contest the 2023 election as president of Nigeria, what is your view on this?

Personally, I think he has every right and he is also eminently qualified to contest for any position that is available in Nigeria. If he feels he wants to run for presidency of Nigeria so be it.

That’s his personal choice. But I have not heard or read any comment credited to the great leader that he is running for presidency.

But, he has also not made any move to stop those who have been clamouring for such on his behalf.

People may be clamouring for his participation in presidential poll and I can say he is eminently qualified, so if he chooses so be it.

And I don’t see anything that is wrong in that for someone who had governed a state like Lagos and has been nurturing subsequent governors that have been bringing about some of the good things we are saying are happening in Lagos.

He is also human, he may have his shortcomings just like any other person, but in terms of understanding of governance, I think he understands what governance is all about.

He is an economist, he is an accident, he understands what financial re- engineering is all about, he understands the economy and he also has a pool of resources that he can tap on at any point in time that he needs further support.

And I think majorly those are good qualities anybody who desires, who wants to rule the country should possess.

You must understand the economy, you must be able to rework how resources of states into the country should be managed and above all, you should have a pool of people that I can say Asiwaju has invested greatly in human capital development and it won’t be a problem to him, and the records are there to show.

He has quite a number of ministers right now that are at one time or the other worked for the development of their various states by virtue of the man, Asiwaju.

The Vice President (Osinbajo) is there, the Minister of Works (Fashola) is there, Minister of Sports (Sunday Dare) is there, that of Interior (Aregbesola) is there and others too numerous to mention, these are the ones that are glaring to us. And that should say a few things about the intellect of such a man.

And as regards arrangement within our ruling party, I think it is the legitimate right of the South to contest presidency come 2023, because there is an understanding with the leaders of the party to ensure that power moves down South, come 2023.

There is an understanding with the leaders of the party on how to deal with such issues when it comes to that.

Finally, two things, I want you to comment on the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the APC and secondly, you are not only a member of the House but also a leader, what is the expectation of the House from the executive arm and what does government want from Lagosians in the new year.

Well, I want to urge or give hope to people of Lagos for a better 2020. The House enjoys a good, cordial working relationship with the executive. In as much as each arm of government is independent, there is also the need for interdependence.

You know when it comes to putting the interest of the people of Lagos first, we enjoy mutual respect from each other and so far so good, there is no cause for alarm.

You know part of what creates issue is if the executive is not adhering to the rules, the laws as it were and I think we enjoy a harmonious working relationship and I think it is the people of Lagos that will benefit majorly from the relationship that exists.

As regards crisis in Edo APC, what we are experiencing in Edo State is most unfortunate and I hope and pray that the matter will be resolved very soon.

There has been quite a number of intervention from well meaning Nigerians. The National Assembly has set up a committee to look into the crisis with a view to resolving it.

Some other concerned Nigerians too are also looking at what is best in the circumstances that we have found ourselves.

It is most unfortunate because the national chairman of the party, who is also the erstwhile governor of Edo State who actually helped to bring the current governor into office, has been trying to put things right in the state.

And part of the comments from the National Chairman is to the effect that the governor needs to carry his people along. He did an analogy that I want to give credit to as to the effect that there are different animals in the forest, it is for you, the jungle master to know how you deal with each and every one of them to your benefit.

I wonder what Governor Obaseki stands to gain if one, he is seeking a re- election and he is also fighting those that he rode their back to office and who he may likely need at some point.

Now from the analogy of the national chairman, he said the governor himself and that has not been controverted by the governor’s media team that, even in the senatorial district of the governor, there is opposition, that both the Senate and House of Reps’ seats were won by the opposition, so how does that show his popularity?

He further went to say that even the deputy governor lost his ward in the last election, both at the presidential and other levels. And while he said the antidotes is that when he comes to the village, he comes down from his high horse and relates with the people.

Now if the governor has decided to alienate those that had helped him get to office, what’s the guarantee that he can enjoy their support if he does not back down.

It’s not my wish that the party loses Edo State, but I want to plead for caution for all concerned that in the interest of common man on the street in Edo State and the interest of the members of the party in the state, they should sheath their swords and come together and form a formidable group.

Governance is about give and take and we would not appreciate what we hold or what you have until you lose it. Primary is yet to be done in the state, I pray that the matter is resolved. I pray that Governor Obaseki reasons along with the national chairman and resolve things amicably.

