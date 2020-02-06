Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on Wednesday threatened that his administration would no longer tolerate protests that are designed to destabilize government activities and disrupt the peace of the state.

Gov. Uzodinma, who gave the warning during a solidarity rally organized by the National Union of Road Transport Workers and Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), said that government would no longer fold its arms and watch any group under any guise disrupt the peace of the state.

Diaspora Commission partners IOM on Diaspora data mapping

“Government will do all within the ambits of the law to maintain peace and order; those who are engaging in these incessant protests must stop forthwith. I took an oath to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens, I will not fail to deal with any group causing breach of the peace in the state,” the governor said.

He reassured the people of the state that his administration is for peace and service, and ready to provide equal opportunities for the overall development of the state and her citizens regardless as the government will not condone any act of marginalization or unruly attitude.

Speaking to the physically challenged persons, Gov. Uzodinma said,

“There will be no marginalization against you. Whatever anybody can do I’m sure you can do it, you’ll be given equal opportunities; so I implore you to go on and be happy because this is your government.”

In a communiqué, the state Chairman of the (NURTW), Comrade Izuchukwu Okebaram said that: “Gov. Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court is an act of God and a bold step by the judiciary towards restoration of justice; as well as re-enactment of the supremacy of Nigerian constitution.”

While pledging their unalloyed support and loyalty to Gov. Uzodinma, the NURTW members enjoined the people of the state to shun all forms of deceitful incitement by unscrupulous politicians intending to lure them into offering themselves as willing tools to cause a breach of the peace.

Comrade Okebaram appreciated Gov. Uzodinma’s prompt intervention in resolving the crisis in the union which he ascribed to “the unconstitutional and illegal removal of a validly elected state executive by the last administration.”

State Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Bright Uzoma expressed support to Gov. Uzodinma and called on detractors to sheath their swords and join the moving vehicle that is taking the state to its dream destination.

He pleaded with the governor to address the issue of marginalization being faced by persons living with disabilities in the state.