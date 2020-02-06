Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma has extended the tenure of the investigative panels and commissions of inquiry set up by the previous administration on the award of contracts, land acquisition and others.

Gov. Uzodinma, dropped the hint after a meeting with the committees at the Government House, Owerrii.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office on January 15, the governor promised that his administration would foster prosperity, security and development.

Gov. Uzodinma assured the people of the state that his administration would not witch-hunt, but would continue from where the previous administration stopped particularly, in areas that would impact positively on the life the people.

At the meeting with the committees, the governor extended their tenure based on request by the committee members to enable them turn in objective and implementable reports.

The committees include the judicial panel on lands and related matters headed by Justice Ijeoma Ogugua and investigative panel on contract awards from 2011 till date headed by Justice Benjamin Ikeaka.

Others include the visitation panels for Imo state University, Teaching Hospital Orlu, Imo state Polytechnic Umuagwo and the committee for the investigation of local government administration from 2011-2019 headed by Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) among others.

During Gov. Uzodinma’s inaugural broadcast, he promised to revive institutions in the state and recover all state assets in private hands. Gov. Uzodinma charged the various committees and panels to do a thorough job, assuring that he will implement the recommendations for the overall interest of the state.

He charged the committees: “Continue with the good job you are doing for Imo state. In our little way, we shall encourage you to turn in an objective report that will meet the yearnings of the good people of Imo state.”