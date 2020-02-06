A US citizen working as a contractor was kidnapped in the Khost Province in eastern Afghanistan in recent days, a US official confirmed to CNN.It is not known who the abductors are at this time.

The official said efforts to track and locate the individual are ongoing and noted that the contractor was not working for the US military at the time of the abduction.

It is not clear to CNN whether the individual was working as part of a US government contract

A State Department spokesperson told CNN, “The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State.

We have no further comment.”CNN has also reached out to the FBI for comment.