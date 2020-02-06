The Senate has raised alarm over the outbreak of a strange epidemic in Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue state on January 29.



Accordingly, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately mobilize focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the disease which has so far claimed 15 lives.

Also, the Senate urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly commence the surveillance of the disease outbreak to contain the disease, see to the treatment of victims and protect others from contracting it.



These were resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (PDP/Benue South) during plenary on Thursday.



According to him, the first victims of the epidemic outbreak are Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo and Andy Edu, all of whom died 48 hours after contracting the undiagnosed disease.



He added that the disease, which is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Benue state, has symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrheal, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.



“As at February 3, 2020, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic has risen to 104,” Sen. Moro lamented.