Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has suggested taking policing back to various communities as best way of resolving the multi – faceted security challenges bedevilling the country.

He tasked state and local governments to embrace the responsibilities of dealing with security issues with the aim of nipping any security threat in the bud.

Adamu spoke with journalists after about four hours closed door meeting with senators on Wednesday in Abuja, over the rising insecurity in the country.

His appearance before the Senate was in response to a summon last week by the lawmakers. He was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare and senior police officers.

Adamu while calling for meaningful collaboration from the political class in dealing with the issues, maintained that leaving issues when it came up for security agencies is not good enough.

He, however, called on political class to always handle issues of unemployment, illiteracy among others as means of preventing crime.

“I appeared before the Senate and briefed them on the concept of community policing.

“If you can remember, last year we sensitised the country on the need to adapt community policing in the country and the concept is to give policing back to the community, let the community take the initiative in identifying the problems that are there that can lead to the commission of crime and the we work with the community to solve the crime.

“We believe that everybody comes from a community and the community is a community you know who and who is there. Taking policing back to the community will help in reducing crime to the barest minimum.

“So I have explained the concept of community policing to the Senate which involves partnership with communities and there are various communities. You can have traditional institutions as a community.

“You can have the National Union of Road Transport Workers as a community. You can have the media as a community and various communities that you can have partnership with. If you are talking about partnership we are talking about problem solving. We need to solve problems that evolve in the community.

“What we mean here is that we scan the community to find out what are the indices that can lead to the commission of crime or a crime that has been committed already.

“We analyze the problems and then we look for solutions and the responses that are available then we deploy resources to deal with the problems and then subsequently we re-evaluate all our responses to see how we can adjust to solve the problem.

“And in doing this we need to capacitate our officers so as to key into the process. This is essentially what I explained to the Senate.

“Security issues are fluid or dynamic. At a stage where you have a rise in crimes we re-strategise and deal with them and everywhere will be stabilised. And for a period of time you will see stability in crime situation.

“But at a stage you will see the criminals re-strategising and coming out to commit crime. What we are saying especially with the concept of community policing is that fighting crime should not left to law enforcement agencies alone. It should not be left to security personnel alone.

“Everybody should be involved. What are the things that lead to the commission of crime? Are all issues to be dealt with by security agencies alone? No. There are other arms of government that needs to deal with.

“State Governors, Local Government Chairmen should take up theirs responsibilities. People that are committing these crime there are reasons that make them to commit these crimes.

“If it is lack of employment, if it is lack of education or those issues that will require intervention by the government, the state governor should take responsibility, local government chairmen should take responsibility. Not that everything will be left to security agencies alone”, said the Inspector General.

After the closed door session, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawn, who pledged the lawmakers’ legislative support to the IGP proposal on community policing, said the Senate also received brief from the IGP on fire arms.

He said there is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of the security systems while calling for citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security.

He promised that the Senate is always ready to engage and assist the Executive arm of government in the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.

“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.”

Lawan added that “the Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously” and urged the police to be more encouraged to protect the lives and properties of every Nigerian.