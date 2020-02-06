The Katsina State government on Wednesday February 6, confirmed the death of a 26-year-old pregnant patient of Lassa fever.

Executive Director of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya who confirmed the death of the pregnant woman, also disclosed that the deceased’s 60-year-old relation tested positive to the virus.

Yahaya told newsmen that out of seven samples collected and sent out for test, four came back negative, two returned positive while one is still pending.

He said;

’’The pregnant woman died on Sunday, while the other is alive and responding to treatment; there were plans to take the one that is alive to an isolation center in Katsina.

’The pregnant woman was vomiting, bleeding and the pregnancy was aborted just before she died.

Dr. Yahaya who urged residents of the state to embrace efficient personal hygienic practices including covering their foods and washing their hands, said the travel history of victims of the disease revealed they came into Katsina from Bauchi State.