A Palestinian was killed on Thursday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Northern West Bank, bringing such death to two in few days.

According to Palestinian sources, the army entered the city of Jenin to destroy the home of a Palestinian attacker.

Israeli Television claimed that there was resistance and that shots were fired at the troops.

The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that a 19-year-old was killed and seven other Palestinians were injured.

However, an Israeli army spokeswoman said they would comment on the incident in due course.

The victim was the first protester killed since the U.S. unveiled its plan for the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan recently, which he said would end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The plan foresees Israeli control over the West Bank, Jordan Valley and key holy sites in Jerusalem.

However, Palestinians had since rejected the plan, fearing that it would recognise Israeli claims to parts of the West Bank, which they want for their future state.

Meanwhile, after the plan’s presentation, the Palestinian leadership called for protests in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, but so far there have been only sporadic protests.