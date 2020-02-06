Nigeria Golf Federation has secured the hosting right of the amateur championship tagged ‘’Africa Region 2&3’’

The tournament is scheduled to hold from 18th to 23rd February, 2020 at the Ikeja golf club, Lagos.

The 6-days tournament which will be a ranking event will see Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Gabon, and Cameroon battle for the golden trophy.

Speaking to Daily Times, president of the Nigeria Golf Federation, His Excellency Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola said, the purpose of hosting the maiden edition of this tournament in Nigeria is to develop the game of golf within the amateur players through which we will raise our own Tiger Woods of tomorrow.

He also appealed with kind hearted individuals, corporate organizations to extend hands of friendship to the federation towards hosting the tournament successfully, as the Africa Region tourney would further solidify the clamor of including the game of golf in the Olympics.