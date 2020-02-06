The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has inducted a top executive of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco aviance), its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr, Herbert Odika, into its Hall of Fellows.

The NAHCO COO, who had introduced a number of innovations into the way NAHCO operates at the airports, was described in his citation as an energetic, brilliant and result-oriented business executive who has acquired critical international exposure in global aviation.

CILT, who said it was proud of Odika’s achievements, also said at the induction ceremony that he had fulfilled the stringent conditions for Fellowship of the Institute and is therefore worthy of the new honour bestowed on him.

Odika is a first-class aviation professional with excellent knowledge of the industry; Odika is a graduate of Business Studies from the University of North London.

He is also well known as a commercially astute and delivery-focused individual with vast experience in such diverse areas as sales, marketing, business development, medical sales, operational management and team leadership.

Gifted with exceptional talent in leading and developing a high performing team of staff to deliver on objectives and achieve their best, Odika demonstrates excellent judgement and effective decision – making with the ability to implement change and raise performance standards.

Odika perceives the ‘bigger picture’ as well as the minute details, leveraging all available resources to overcome challenges and fulfil objectives. He consistently meets or exceeds targets and ensures that strict adherence is made to compliance policies and procedures. A team player and influential leader with an unwavering commitment to personal and professional excellence, Odika always stands out in whatever he does.