The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), has advised parents against circumcising their female children in view of its health dangers.

Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, the President of MWAN, Edo chapter, gave the advice during an awareness programme on Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) on Thursday at the New Benin Market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MWAN in partnership with Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), an NGO, also sensitised traders on the importance of screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancer during the programme.

Urhoghide-Edigin defined female genital mutilation as cutting of the female genitals and ritual cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia.

She said that the practice could cause life-lasting physical and psychological trauma to young girl being circumcised.

“MWAN Edo is committed to ensuring improvement in the standard of healthcare and we say no to female genital circumcision in the state.”

“Today, we at New Benin market to talk against circumcision and also create awareness on regular checks for breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

“One of the major aims of MWAN is to make health top priority by organising awareness programmes for everyone to learn how to detect different diseases on time,” she said.

Dr Ehi Isa, a psychiatrist said the procedure of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) procedure could result in death through severe bleeding, leading to haemorrhagic shock, neurogenic shock as a result of pain and trauma.

“The removal of highly sensitive genital tissue, especially the clitoris, may affect sexual sensitivity and lead to sexual problems, such as decreased sexual desire and pleasure, pain during sex, difficulty during penetration, decreased lubrication during intercourse,” she added.

Dr Anthonia Njoku, a gynaecologist, while speaking on cervical cancer, advised women to go for PAP Smear test once in a year for early detection.

Njoku defined cervical cancer as a malignant tumour of the cervix and the lowermost part of the uterus.

She said that most sexually active women actually had cervical cancer at the early stage.

According to her, early detection is the key to survival of cervical cancer.

Dr Nkemdilim Okonji, a Urologist and Secretary of MWAN in the state, who spoke on prostate cancer, said the disease could be treated when detected at the early stage.

According to her, prostrate cancer usually affects old men, adding that it can kill in its last stage.