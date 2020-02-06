Mr Fola Tinubu, Managing Director, Primero Transport Services, operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has assured passengers of adequately maintaining of the buses.

Tinubu gave the assurances on Thursday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Lagos commuters reject proposed hike in BRT fares



He was responding to agitations of some bus users on Wednesday who complained of being drenched by water leaks from the bus air conditioning compactment.

Tinubu regretted the inconvenience the development had caused some passengers.

“We have been fixing the ACs and our people should have automatically withdrew such buses from services immediately they were notified.

“If I know those passengers, I will personally apologise to them,” he told NAN.

NAN Correspondents who were on board alongside some passengers on the BRT bus with registration number EPE 368 XR, on Wednesday observed that seven seats were drenched from the AC forcing people to totally abandon the affected seats.

Passengers of the buses had appealed to the Lagos State Government to pay attention to maintenance of the buses.

Alhaji Baba Ahmed, a commercial bus driver, who was on board, called for urgent measures to address the problem.

Ahmed said that BRT buses were comfortable and affordable, but government should not spoil the good services being rendered by residents with poor maintenance culture which should be checked.

Another passenger on board, Mr Tunde Saliu, who is a businessman at Owode, said it was not fair for passengers to be drenched from AC water leakage in the bus.

“AC water is flowing out on us here, people that are going to work are getting drenched. It is not fair for government to collect fares without caring about maintenance of the buses,” he told NAN.

Also, Miss Lizzy Adaeze, an employee of a Micro Finance Bank, also urged the state government to consider the comfort of residents.

“We are not sitting comfortable here; you can see the whole place is messed up, our cloths are wet by water gushing out from the AC.

“Government should please help us fix it, going back from the office to meet customers drenched and dirty is not good,” she said.