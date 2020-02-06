The Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested and prosecuted 95 persons between January and February for crossing the highways, instead of using pedestrian bridges in parts of Lagos.

According to the Corps Marshal of the LAGESC, Akinpelu Gbemisola, who spoke on the arrests on Thursday at the command headquarters in Oshodi, using the pedestrian bridge saves life.

She reiterated that LAGESC will no longer tolerate such acts of indiscipline, as the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo -Olu, has directed full enforcement of the law against offenders.

Gbemisola said: “Following the step-up exercise of LAGESC on its operation zero tolerance to indiscriminate crossing of highways in Lagos, LAGESC has reiterated its commitment to sustain and extend the operations to every part of the state to stem the spate of environmental offences and traffic laws in the state.

“A total number of 95 persons have been prosecuted from January 2020 till date in line with the Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017 by the Special Offences Court of Lagos state (mobile court) at Bolade-Oshodi.”

The corps marshal also decried with dismay the unfounded rumour circulating on social media that the state government has directed LAGESC officials in mufti to arrest people crossing the highways.

She noted that every LAGESC officer on lawful duty will be officially dressed in uniform with their name tags boldly on it, assuring that “impostors extorting money from the public in the name of LAGESC should desist from such act.

“Rumour peddlers should also abstain from misleading the general public with wrong information.”

While admonishing pedestrians to always make use of the bridges for the free flow of traffic, she warned that it is an offence to endanger one’s life by crossing the highway.

Affirming the stance of the state government to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives and to ease free flow of traffic, the corps marshal said the agency will not spare any defaulter who fails to make use of pedestrian bridges where available.