The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals which will be staged in India for the first time since its launching in New Zealand in 2008 would see Flamingo in their best form as 39 of them are currently at the training camp.

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on Thursday in a briefing at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja, charged the coaches of the U-17 women national team, Flamingos, to place as much premium on good conduct, excellent character and level-headedness as on-field ability, in their final selection of players for the team.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Golf Federation to host over 8 countries for Africa Region 2&3 Tournament



Sanusi stated this as he received the crew of assistant coaches Bankole Olowookere (assistant coach 1), Queendoleen Akpan (assistant coach 2) and Mohammed Ndanusa (goalkeepers’ trainer).

“Good character and demeanour, as well as comportment showing good upbringing and sense of purpose, are as important as ability in any profession, football inclusive. Anyone who lacks good character and discipline cannot succeed in any endeavour. You must take these to heart as you prepare the girls for the challenges ahead.

“Nigeria has an impressive record in the history of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup but we expect you to do even better than your predecessors. I congratulate you on your appointment and I assure you that the NFF will give you maximum support to succeed in the job.

Meanwhile, Olowookere, Akpan and Ndanusa are preparing the Flamingos for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Guinea, which first leg will hold in Conakry on Sunday, 1st March, with the return leg in Nigeria a fortnight after.

Nigeria participated at all five tournaments between 2008 and 2016 but narrowly failed to qualify for the 2018 edition held in Uruguay, following defeat by Cameroon on the away goal rule in the final lap of the qualification series.