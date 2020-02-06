THE Vice Chairman of Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa state Mr. Brian Wotari Alagha has denied reports that he appointed an 118 years old elderly woman as his special adviser.



Alagha said: “The attention of the office of the Vice Chairman of Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has been drawn to some misconceptions been circulated in the media about a recent inclusion of a senior citizen of the state in the Special Scheme for the Elderly.



“We will like to state clearly that Ma DANI OMONIGBALIBO OROGONO was not appointed but was included as a beneficiary of the scheme which is part of the Vice Chairman’s programme to cater for the elderly and in line with the Ijaw traditions of giving honour to the oldest person in a community

.

“Secondly, the letter that is in circulation was not duly signed by the Vice Charman who ought to sign such appointment letters. The old woman in question can barely walk or talk as the inclusion is to enable her benefit from the monthly stipends.



“Furthermore this is not the first time the person of the Vice Chairman has reached out to the elderly, widows, youths and children of the local government area as there are periodical engagements in terms of empowerment programmes for women and widows where they are encouraged to go into small and medium scale businesses.



“Finally we will like to let everyone know that there are several beneficiaries of the Special Scheme for the Elderly and that everyone deserves equal opportunity no matter the age as this is the problem with our society when it concerns the old. They deserve love, respect and honour.”