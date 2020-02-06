Abuja – The police on Wednesday said they invaded Ansaru Terrorist Camp in Kaduna State and killed over 250 terrorists and bandits in the camp.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the camp was invaded by special operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Air wing.

“The team, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group.

“The camp, also housing other bandits and kidnappers located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State was successfully invaded, with over 250 high-profile members neutralised,” he said.

Mba said that the operation, which commenced in the early hours of Wednesday, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

According to him, the team is made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said that the operation followed intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, a Police Bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident.

“They were thereafter evacuated for medical treatment with both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries and in stable condition currently receiving treatment,” he added.

He said the police helicopter had been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by Police pilots en-route to Abuja.

Mba pledged the commitment of the police to ensure safety of citizens and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the nation.

He said the Inspector General (I-G) of Police applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment and dedication of the police operatives currently conducting the special mission. (NAN)