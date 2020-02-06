Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulmalik Cheche, his former Commissioner for Works as Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), in Minna on Thursday.

According to the statement, the governor also approved appointments of Hajiya Jummai Adamu, as Project Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and Ibrahim Namaska, as Project Manager, N-Power.

Also appointments were Abdulkadir Aliyu, Chief Executive Officer of Niger State Funding Support Unit (NSFSU), Mohammed Bello as Coordinator, National Assembly Liaison and Alhaji Awaisu Wana, as Coordinator, Inter-Government Affairs.

It said the governor also renewed the appointment of Hamza Bello, as the Executive Secretary of the Niger State Investment Promotion Agency (NS-IPA) for a second and final term of four years.

The statement disclosed that the appointment of the special adviser and other appointees, was based on their merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

The governor reminded them of the policy direction of the present administration aimed at improving the quality of life of the citizens of the state, while urging them to work diligently towards achieving the noble objective.

The statement charged the appointees to bring their knowledge, skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignment in order to justify the confidence reposed in them.