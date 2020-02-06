The Gombe State Government on Wednesday says it has embarked on execution of N13.3 billion road projects to open up the state and enhance transportation network.

The Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Alhassan, made the disclosure at the end of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Gombe.

Alhassan disclosed that the SEC had approved release of money in respect of the various road projects initiated before the inauguration of the council.

He said that the projects were currently ongoing in 10 of the 11 local government councils of the state.

The commissioner listed some of the local councils to include Balanga, Akko and Kwami, adding that the project was yet to commence at Nafada.

He said that: “For being a responsible government we have to do right thing and follow due process procedures in whatever we do”.

Alhassan revealed that N3.7 billion was approved for the Degiri-Dembele-Tallese Road in Balanga and N2.2 billion for Mararraba-Jaba-Garinwada Road in Akko while N1.9 billion was approved for the Zau’e -Malala- Zange Road.

Other capital approval included N1.7 billion for the Malam Inna-Kundulum-Kurba-Potiskum Road in Kwami and another N3.8 billion for the Billiri-Gujuba-Kamo Road.

According to him, the gesture was part of the state government’s commitment to provide 100 kilometers of roads in each of the local councils in the state.

(NAN)