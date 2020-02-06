Three students on Thursday are under investigation for shouting Nazi slogans from an open window in the town of Bautzen.

The college reported that the students are attending a college for would-be police officers in the eastern German state of Saxony.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens, residents to China – SPA



The college rector Carsten Kaempf said shouts of “Sieg Heil” (Hail to Victory) had been heard from a window of a flat college and the Police were called to the building by neighbours.

The three students, in their first year of study to become police inspectors, have been suspended.

Investigations have proceeded into a possible charge of making use of symbols of organisations banned under the German constitution.

Kaempf said “we will not tolerate anti-constitutional attitudes in the Saxon police.’’

Germany’s constitution bans all symbols related to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party that ruled the country from 1933 up to the end of World War II in 1945. “Sieg Heil” was chanted at Nazi rallies throughout the period.

Support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has risen sharply in the state.

In state elections in September 2019, the AfD secured 27.5 per cent of the vote to become the second-largest party, after just 9.7 per cent in the 2014 elections.