An NGO, the Association for Reproduction and Family Health, has urged married couples to embrace family planning for healthy living of their families.

Mrs Francisca Ezejiofor, the association’s Project Officer made the appeal in Enugu on Thursday.

Ezejiofor said that family planning had helped in safeguarding individual’s health as well as improving the quality of life of couples and their children.

According to her, it is an important strategy in promoting maternal and child health and also helped in avoiding pregnancy risk.

“Family planning is one of the solutions to achieving reduction of maternal morbidity and mortality rate all over the world.

“It goes a long way to preventing pregnancy-related health risks in women,” she said.

Ezejiofor explained that child spacing could empower a family and as well enhance quality education in their children.

According to her, family planning is the ability of individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children by spacing and timing their births.

She said that it could be achieved through contraceptive methods and the treatment of involuntary infertility.

