A fake soldier accused of robbing motorists and travellers of their belongings within Kogi East axis have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command.

The suspect identified as Monday Shaibu was paraded alongside 11 others for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide and motorcycle car-snatching following his arrest on January 25.

Investigations revealed that Shaibu who didn’t give a valid identification of himself and ownership of the Bajaj motorcycle he rode on, allegedly conspired with one Peter to rob the owner of the motorcycle.

The state’s police commissioner, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji said;

“Operatives attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad while on routine patrol intercepted a Toyota Highlander 2009 model with Reg. No. Lagos SMK 963 FZ with three occupant namely Ahmed Abah, Yauza Adamu, and Idris Sani. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stole the vehicle from Lagos.”

The police also paraded trio of Ahmed Abah, Yauza Adamu, and Idris Sani following their arrest on 28th January, 2020 for armed robbery.

Mohammed Yahaya, Idris Bello, and Nafiu Bello who allegedly snatched an unregistered Toyota Sienna and other valuables along Old Stadium Road, Lokoja were also paraded on charges of armed robbery and car snatching. One locally made revolver pistol and live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects after Idris Bello led detectives to his house.

Other suspects paraded by the police were identified as Mustapha James Onuh, Abubakar Achaji Ali, Ibrahim Mallam Barto, Bello Suleiman, Aliyu Ibrahim, and Yakubu Dunca.